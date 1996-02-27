BREAST IMPLANTS TIED TO SLIGHT RISE IN AILMENT RISK

The biggest study to date on the health effects of breast implants indicates that they may slightly increase the risk of connective-tissue diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Opponents and defenders of implants immediately said the findings support their views. But the authors of the study cautioned against making too much of the conclusions and said more research is needed.

The study of nearly 400,000 female health professionals found that women with implants were 24 percent more likely to report a connective-tissue disease than women without implants.

Women without implants got connective-tissue diseases at a rate of 1.14 per 1,000 a year; for women with implants, the rate was 1.41. This meant that for every 3,000 women with breast implants, one extra case of connective-tissue disease was reported each year, said the researchers, led by Dr. Charles H. Hennekens, chief of preventive medicine at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Dow Corning Corp., a former maker of breast implants, provided $1.3 million of the $18.3 million cost of the study but "had absolutely nothing to do with the design, conduct, interpretation or outcome," Hennekens said. Most of the funding came from the National Institutes of Health.

Two researchers resigned from the study in 1994 after it was disclosed that they had been paid consultants to law firms that defend implant-makers.

Hennekens said no impropriety occurred, and the resignations were solely to avert any appearance of a conflict of interest.

Besides rheumatoid arthritis, the diseases included in the study were scleroderma, polymyositis, dermatomyositis, Sjogren's syndrome and lupus erythematosus.

"When you look at all the evidence from all the sources, it provides reassuring evidence that there's no large risk of connective-tissue disease," Hennekens said Tuesday.

The study did not determine which kind of implant the women had received -- silicone-gel-filled, saline-filled or others. But since all of these implants are encased in a silicone envelope, all women receiving breast implants would have been exposed to silicone.

Nine times as many women with implants -- a total of 10,830 women -- were involved in the new study as in the largest previous one, the researchers said in today's issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.