BILLS SIGN TWO WIDE RECEIVERS, STILL AFTER EARLY

The Buffalo Bills Monday signed free-agent wide receivers Henry Bailey and Demeris Johnson, who spent last season on the developmental squads of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, respectively.

The moves were made mainly to replace receivers Kendricke Bullard and Mario Henry, who had been on Buffalo's developmental squad last year but joined other clubs after the season. Bullard signed with the Dallas Cowboys right before the Super Bowl and the Atlanta Falcons recently acquired Henry.

Bailey and Johnson offer a great deal of speed and will be part of what should be fairly open competition at training camp this summer to fill reserve spots in the Bills' receiving corps.

Bailey, who has been clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.38 seconds, appears to have the better chance of making the squad because he can return kickoffs, an area of need for the Bills. The former University of Nevada-Las Vegas standout joined the Steelers last year as a seventh-round draft pick. He was waived during the preseason, then re-signed to Pittsburgh's developmental squad.

Johnson, who has run the 40 in 4.40 seconds, signed with the Detroit Lions in 1993 as a rookie free agent from Western Illinois. He was cut during the preseason and then signed with Miami in 1994. After the Dolphins waived him during training camp, he spent the '94 season on their developmental squad, where he also had two stints in 1995.

The Bills' brass is expected to meet Wednesday with New Orleans Saints free-agent receiver Quinn Early. Early is first scheduled to visit the New York Jets. The Philadelphia Eagles are also interested.

Bills defensive end Bruce Smith is one of seven men selected to the inaugural class of the Independence Bowl Hall of Fame. Smith had eight tackles and one sack for Virginia Tech in the 1984 Independence Bowl. Smith will be honored during the Hall of Honors festivities on May 5-6 in Shreveport, La.

Among the other inductees are former Syracuse stars Art Monk and Joe Morris (1979).