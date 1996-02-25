CHILE BUYING SCHWARZKOPF'S JET

Chile's air force will buy the Gulfstream III jet used by retired Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf during the 1991 gulf war, El Mercurio newspaper reported Sunday.

The air force has agreed to pay about $6 million for the second-hand jet, which costs up to $20 million when new, said the newspaper, quoting sources at the U.S. Embassy in Santiago.

The 18-passenger plane, currently part of the U.S. presidential air fleet, will be used to transport Chilean President Eduardo Frei, his ministers and senior air force officials.