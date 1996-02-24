TRAVEL PHOTO CONTEST

Every week in the Travel section, we show you photos of interesting places both far away and fairly close to home that might tempt you to travel. Now we'd like to see some of the photos you've taken on your own travels.

Send us your best shots, and we'll pick five winners to publish in The News Travel section on April 14. Winners will receive a new travel guide.

These are the rules:

One entry per person. News employees and their families are not eligible to enter.

Color prints only. Standard 3-by-5 inch size is acceptable; enlargements and panoramic shots also are OK. No Polaroid prints. Winners will be required to submit the negatives for publication, so have them available.

Choose a photo that is sharp (no fuzzy look), fairly bright (dark photos don't print well) and colorful.

Look for a shot that tells a travel story, whether it's a beautiful landscape, wildlife, people or another subject.

Photos must have been taken 50 miles or more from Buffalo. (Allegany State Park is all right; Niagara Falls isn't.)

Please include cutline information, including who took the picture, what it is, when it was taken and where it was taken. We're not interested in the technical stuff like camera and film.

Be sure to include your name, address and daytime phone number.

Photos must be received by March 15. Sorry, prints cannot be returned; winners' negatives will be sent back.

Send your entries to: Travel photos, Features Department, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240.