Six women who attended the United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women last fall in Beijing, China, will speak at a celebration of Women's History Month March 3 at 12:45 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo. The church's Social Justice Task Force and Adult Education Committee is sponsoring the program. Speaking will be Barbara Carr, Debra Ivins, Shirley Joseph, Celeste Lawson, Patricia Shelly and Anne Wright.