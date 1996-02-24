'JACK (QUINN), WOULD YOU EVER CONSIDER BECOMING DEMOCRAT?'

Congressman Jack Quinn likes to tell the story of how a nice Irish Catholic boy from South Buffalo ended up going "astray" and becoming a Republican.

Quinn was at Siena College in Loudonville in the '70s, preparing for a teaching career that would take him to the English department at Orchard Park High School. But in the meantime, his Uncle Bill Quinn, the Republican deputy elections commissioner in Erie County, was making sure his nephew didn't follow the path of all those other South Buffalo Irish Catholic boys and end up a Democrat.

"I was at Siena, and he sent me the papers in the mail," Quinn explained in an interview several years ago. "That's how I became a Republican -- despite the Irish, Catholic, South Buffalo bit."

At least in the beginning, that was the extent of Jack Quinn's philosophical allegiance to the Grand Old Party. Since then, however, Quinn was elected as a Republican twice to the U.S. Congress, where allegiance to the party's agenda is a much more serious matter. And as Jack Quinn the Republican prepares for re-election in an overwhelmingly Democratic district this fall, how he voted in accord with Speaker Newt Gingrich and the Republican agenda will lie at the heart of debate with whomever emerges as his Democratic opponent.

What sparks this discussion at an early date is the dispatch filed by Washington colleague Jerry Zremski outlining Quinn's voting record. The story pointed out that the Hamburg congressman voted the party line 84 percent of the time, and that he will face problems with two key voting groups in his district -- blacks and organized labor.

And though Quinn has bolted from the party line on a number of important issues, including labor issues, he clearly has his difficulties with this state's union honchos. State AFL-CIO President Ed Cleary said a few weeks ago that while labor respects and likes Quinn -- and even named him its Western New York "Man of the Year" a couple of years ago -- the problem is Gingrich. And the only way to rid the House of Gingrich is to attack those who consistently support him, Cleary said.

As a result, Quinn has major difficulties with the one group that always seemed to provide him some "credentials" with his largely blue-collar district. And, as always, Quinn faces the most incredibly demanding balancing act of any Republican member of Congress as he walks the fine line between party leaders in the House and over 100,000 more Democrats than Republicans back home.

Quinn says all of this is an issue only with the "political Democrats" -- those itching to take him on. The other 100,000, he says, are constituents who agree with his "independent" stand.

"Nowadays especially, people are less likely to vote along party lines or Jack Quinn would be back teaching school," he said last week. "I think the days when enrollment dictated how you vote are gone."

Indeed, Quinn offers some tough talk to prove his ability to walk the fine line -- bristling over the suggestion that his 84 percent pro-Gingrich rating by Congressional Quarterly indicates any kind of blind loyalty.

"He's not my leader, he's the leader of the Congress," Quinn said referring to the speaker. "I'm concerned with representing the people of Buffalo -- period. I have no moral obligation to follow any leader -- of the House or the Senate."

And, Quinn says his election to Congress in 1992 and 1994 underscores the fact that he is politically in tune with his constituents -- and that his votes on labor or the environment or on the budget indeed reflect what people are telling him.

Still, Quinn understands better than anybody the difficulty of survival in what may be the most Democratic district in the Congress now represented by a Republican. And he acknowledges that with Democrats in Erie County and all over the nation ready to take on Gingrich and his Republican Revolution, nothing will be easy this year -- or any other year.

So all of this leads to a question that many seriously pose to Quinn every once in a while -- one which several Democratic sources say is asked of him more and more lately.

"Jack, would you ever consider becoming a Democrat?"

It's a tough question for someone elected as a Republican to the Hamburg Town Council, as Hamburg supervisor, and finally as congressman. And, for now, it's one he chooses not to answer.

"I would say we have a lot of other tough issues to address -- such as balancing the budget -- besides what political party we are," he says. "It's not a crucial issue now."

That's where that question will be left, because that's all Quinn will say. And to be fair, it's an issue that exists mostly in the minds of Democrats who would love to have one of this area's most popular political figures on their side.

But it's a question not likely to go away.

Quinn ended the conversation about his always-intersting balancing act by noting that his son, Jack, turned 18 last week. And just like his late Uncle Bill, the congressman planned to hand his son some voter registration papers as part of the ritual of becoming an adult and a citizen.

But unlike his Uncle Bill, he didn't say whether the papers would be Democrat or Republican.