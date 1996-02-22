SUSPECT IN ABUSE CASE ADMITS POSING AS SEX THERAPIST

A man accused of fondling a disabled patient at a nursing home where a comatose woman was raped and impregnated pleaded guilty Thursday to unrelated charges that he posed as a sex therapist.

John Horace, 52, admitted to three felony charges of impersonating a doctor and illegally offering gynecological examinations. He will get 16 weekends in jail and five years of probation. He is to be sentenced April 11.

A judge ruled, however, that if Horace is convicted of sexually abusing a 49-year-old patient at a nursing home where he worked briefly as a nurse's aide last year, the sentence will be increased to six months.

Police say several employees and ex-employees of the Westfall Health Care Center in suburban Brighton are being investigated for the rape of a 29-year-old patient who has been in a coma since a 1985 car crash and is now six months pregnant. They would not say if the suspects include Horace.

Horace began working at the center in August and was fired two days after a physically disabled patient accused him of fondling her on Sept. 12.

In the meantime, apparently unaware of the abuse case, state police began a three-week undercover investigation of a sex-therapy business Horace was said to be operating in the basement of a relative's house.