RACIAL DOCTORING OF PHOTO EMBARRASSES FORD

Ford Motor Co. scrambled this week to limit the damage from a dispute about a doctored publicity photograph in which four black assembly line workers were given white faces.

Ford said it agreed to meet union officials to discuss what it called an "administrative error" that resulted in the use of the picture on a publicity brochure for its credit arm.

"We will be arranging a meeting, but no date has been fixed," a Ford spokesman said.

The company denied any racial motive in altering the picture and agreed to pay the equivalent of $2,300 in compensation to each of the workers involved.

But their union said it was not satisfied.

The photograph showing a lineup of about 30 Ford workers was taken in 1991 as part of an advertising campaign. But the black faces were transposed with white ones for the company's publicity in Poland, where Ford said the original photograph "did not portray the ethnic mix."

The photograph was reused this year on new posters and publicity brochures for Ford Motor Credit Co. that were displayed in Ford car dealerships in Britain.

Della DiPietro, a Ford Credit spokeswoman in Dearborn, Mich., said the finance unit did not realize that the picture had been altered until it was too late.

The brochures and posters, which were not distributed outside Britain, have all been recalled.