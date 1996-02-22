JAMESTOWN ZONE CAPITAL MAKES ITS FIRST BUSINESS LOAN

The Greater Jamestown Economic Development Zone Capital Corporation made its first ever loan Thursday.

The $50,000 loan went to Blackstone Business Enterprises for an expansion project within the 2 square mile zone which covers parts of Jamestown, Falconer, and the Town of Ellicott.

EDZ Executive Director Sally Martinez said, "The Zone Capital Corp. will be working with Integra Bank, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, and the Jamestown Local Development Corp. to finance the $600,000 project, along with equity from the owner."

Ms. Martinez said the proposal meets EDZ job creation criteria.

"The business will be creating approximately 33 new jobs in the next three years," she said. "New machinery will allow it to diversify its customer base and to meet a niche in the market that's not presently served."

"It will also allow them to replace machinery and equipment that has been working since the 1950's," she added.

The metal manufacturing plant is located at 100 Blackstone Ave. The five-year loan carries a 5 percent interest rate.

Even with this first loan, the Zone Capital Corp. is still working to increase its loan fund.

"We have $310,000 (in the fund) and we are beginning our marketing campaign to capitalize the fund," Ms. Martinez said.

"We have $750,000 in New York State Zone Capital tax credits to award to anyone who contributes to the revolving loan fund. Those are 25 percent tax credits, so anyone who donates $10,000 would earn a $2,500 credit on their New York State income tax."