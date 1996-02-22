DIXON TO DEBUT FOR TURNER/CARROLL SATURDAY

One of the best high school basketball teams in Western New York just got better.

The Msgr. Martin Association announced Thursday Turner/Carroll transfer Lamont Dixon is eligible to play the rest of the season. He will make his debut Saturday at home against Niagara Catholic.

The muscular, 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward was a dominant force at Performing Arts and a strong candidate for first-team All-Western New York and all-state honors coming into this season.

"I just want to thank the Lord and everyone who supported and helped me get to this point," Dixon said following Thursday's practice. "I'm excited, but I have to keep my head, stay focused and keep working hard on and off the court, because a lot of people will be watching."

Dixon enrolled at Turner/Carroll before the 1995-96 school year. The Msgr. Martin Association's transfer rule requires a student-athlete to sit out a year unless he or she can prove the move was based on academic advantage or financial hardship.

Labeled a special education student at Arts, Dixon is currently taking mainstream courses and is on schedule to earn more than twice the number of class credits he received in three years at his former school.

"He (Dixon) presented on his waiver that he wanted to go to Turner/Carroll so he could receive courses that would prepare him for a GED (general education degree)," said Sr. Maria Pares, athletic director of the Buffalo Diocese and chair of the seven-person transfer committee. "This was not offered at the school he was in. We had to document that he was receiving what he asked for and was a bona fide student."

"When you ask for an academic waiver, there has to be something present at the receiving school that wasn't at the original school. It was present there and he was receiving it."

The Msgr. Martin's transfer committee would have reviewed the matter sooner if the transfer waiver request form had been submitted with signatures from the Performing Arts principal and Buffalo Public Schools AD Willie Evans.

Evans had declined to sign the application, but finally relented last week.

Naturally, the news was well-received at Turner/Carroll.

"We're elated for him. It's something we have been hoping for for a long time," coach Fajri Ansari said. "All the sacrifices he's made and the patience he's shown throughout the ordeal is a tribute to his character. Now that it is over, we have to focus on what having him means now."

What it means is Turner/Carroll must now be looked at as more than just a dark horse in the upcoming Manhattan Cup playoffs.

St. Joe's, which visits Turner/Carroll on Tuesday, is the odds-on favorite, with Timon/St. Jude and Canisius rated a notch below.

Dixon's physical low-post skills should complement the all-around talents of All-Western New York guard Malik Campbell.