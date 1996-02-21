MAYOR WANTS CONTRACTORS TO HIRE CITY RESIDENTS

Mayor Masiello angrily interrupted an Urban Renewal Agency meeting today on one of his favorite themes: Contractors working for the city should hire city residents.

The mayor's point, declared in loud, frustrated tones, was that contractors seeking work on city projects should be hiring Buffalo residents. His complaint was prompted by a $31,000 contract to upgrade a Kensington Heights playground.

Of the five companies bidding on the project, only one has an employee living in the city, Masiello said.

"Something is wrong here, and it has to be addressed," the mayor said, adding a warning that he'll use city development agencies if he must to create more hiring opportunities for Buffalo residents.

"If I have to, I will go to the BEDC (Buffalo Enterprise Development Corp.) to create businesses that will employ Buffalo residents," he said.

Agency members listened silently, but several indicated strong support after the mayor ended with an apology "for my outburst."

Companies bidding on contracts let by the city Urban Renewal Agency must file statements indicating the makeup of their work force, including how many minority members, women and city residents they employ.

The agency has required the filing for more than a decade as part of an effort to encourage fair employment among bidders.

However, when he learned that the winner of the playground bid, a Lancaster paving company, has no city residents and no minorities working on its 40-member work force, Masiello spoke up.

"I don't want Buffalo to be a second-class city to anybody," the mayor said, criticizing companies that "don't want to hire city residents, but want work from the city."

Compounding the problem, the mayor said, are that the contractors on many city projects pay property taxes to suburban governments, rather than to the city, and that many city employees, such as police officers, teachers and firefighters, also live outside the city and spend their city pay in the suburbs.

In a related move, the agency approved a program to offer $20,000 subsidies to a handful of city police officers, firefighters and teachers who buy new homes in the city.

The subsidies, used to reduce the purchase price, have already attracted four police officers. They are in the process of buying new homes now under construction, according to Housing and Inspections Commissioner Anthony A. Marconi.

At least seven more subsidies are still available, he said.

Federal housing officials have been prodding the city for several years to offer the subsidies as a way of attracting the city's professional workers to live in the city and help stabilize neighborhoods.

The program requires the city employee to remain in the home for at least 10 years or the subsidy has to be returned, Marconi said.