HILBERT GETS PRELIMINARY OK FOR EXPANSION

The Hamburg Planning Board gave preliminary site plan approval for a $5.5 million expansion at Hilbert College Wednesday night.

The college plans to build a 21,000-square-foot student services center, renovated Bogel Hall, construct a ring road with access to Sowles Road and improve the landscape.

The new building will house student life function and administrative offices and will be located just east of the existing pond. The building will form the western end of a quadrangle made up of Bogel Hall, McGrath Library and the campus center.

College officials hoped to have the building opened for the fall 1997 semester.

The board also recommended that the Town Board approve a 43,000-square-foot expansion of J. C. Penney's in the McKinley Mall.

Councilwoman Kathleen Courtney Hochul said she did not object to the expansion but wants some numbers on the the amount of traffic to be given to the Town Board.

"I like to see business expand," Ms. Hochul said. "I just know that whole area is becoming a nightmare."

"Everyone who has a vested interested in what the traffic is has reported that traffic is no problem," said Planning Board Chairman Richard Crandall. Planning consultant Andrew Reilly said the proposed expansion falls within the square-foot limits that were used for a traffic study before the mall was built.

He said with this addition the mall would total 1,043,396 square feet. The traffic study completed before the mall was built assumed a total area of the mall of 1.2 million square feet, he said.

In other action, the Planning Board recommended the Town Board rezone from residential to commercial parcels adjacent to property owned by Benderson Development on McKinley Parkway near Seven Corners. Benderson officials have said they want to build a strip plaza at the site.

"Although the traffic study says there can be two entrances on McKinley, I would like to see one entrance," Reilly said.

Reilly also told the Planning Board the master plan he is working on is pointing to McKinley being zoned commercial from McKinley Mall to Seven Corners at Southwestern Boulevard.

The board also approved a site plan for Maplewood Apartments proposed by Lee Weber and Gary Filipiak on Southwestern Boulevard. The approval is contingent on the plan complying with engineering requirements.

The board also gave its approval for a new display area for West-Herr Ford at the former location of Zittel's Market at 3510 Sowles Road at Camp Road. The car dealership plans to convert a house on the site to an office, convert the masonry building to parts storage, keep the existing car wash and tear down the greenhouse.

The board also approved proposed Wanakah Woods Subdivision on Lakeshore Road near Juno Drive. The development is planned on just under 21 acres and is contingent on engineering requirements being satisfied as well as obtaining necessary approvals from the Wanakah Sewer District.