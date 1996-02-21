DANIEL R. STASINSKI, MOVIE PROJECTIONIST

A Mass of Christian Burial for Daniel R. Stasinski, 88, of Cheektowaga, a retired movie projectionist and owner of the former Casino and Orpheum theaters on Genesee Street in Buffalo, will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday in Fourteen Holy Helpers Catholic Church on Indian Church Road, West Seneca.

The Mass will follow prayers at 8:15 at Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home, 2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

Stasinski died Wednesday (Feb. 21, 1996) at Buffalo General Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born in Buffalo and lived in Cheektowaga for 30 years.

He had worked as a movie projectionist for more than 50 years, including work at the Holiday and Como theaters in Cheektowaga.

For 10 years during the 1940s, he owned and operated the Casino and Orpheum.

He later worked as an independent movie operator, taking premier movies into local country clubs and organizations as family entertainment or for fund-raisers.

He retired in 1985.

When he was a young man, he delivered milk with a horse and wagon for his father, Roman, who was co-owner of the Liberty Milk Co. He also worked at Bell Aircraft during World War II.

He was a member of the Father Justin Council 5670, Knights of Columbus; St. Maximilian Kolbe Assembly, Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree and Color Corps; and the Fourteen Holy Helpers and Gardenville Seniors.

At the time of his death, he was president of the Aeronautical Anchor Club Branch 86.

Survivors include a daughter, Judith David of Hamburg; two sons, Donald of North Tonawanda and David of Houston; three sisters, Laura Zawadzki of Orchard Park and Alice Adamski and Amelia Rozanski, both of Depew; and three grandchildren.

