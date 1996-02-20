SUMMER BECKONS: HERD SET TO SELL TICKETS SATURDAY

Individual-game tickets for the Buffalo Bisons will go on sale Saturday.

Included in the sale are tickets for the Bisons' exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians on June 24 at North AmeriCare Park. The ticket office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. To charge by phone, call 843-4373.

Saturday also is the annual Family Day at the ballpark, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include stadium tours, batting cage practice, mascot photos and autographs, free hot dogs and soda and other activities.