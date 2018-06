An electrical problem is blamed for a blaze that destroyed a Town of Stockton home Sunday night.

Chautauqua County's chief fire investigator, Sgt. James Tytka, said Tuesday the fire at 3741 Mill St. started in a ceiling fan in the kitchen.

Tytka said the house was owned by Candy Yale, who lived there with William Nace and Yale's three children. Several family pets died in that blaze, including eight cockatiels and five dogs.