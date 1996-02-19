PAUL EDSON DEAN, OWNER OF ELECTRIC FIRM

A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul Edson Dean of Dunkirk, owner of Dean Electric Co. in Dunkirk, was offered today in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Fredonia. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Dean, 73, died Saturday (Feb. 17, 1996) in Westfield Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Born in Dunkirk, he was a graduate of Dunkirk High School and Texas A&M University. He served with the U.S. Navy during World War II and returned home to continue his father's business.

A former chairman of the Dunkirk Electrical Board, he was co-founder of the Northern Chautauqua County Sports Car Club, a member of the National Rifle Association and a life member of the Dunkirk Lakeside Club. He was also a member of Dunkirk Post 62, American Legion.

As a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, he was chairman of its joint apprenticeship training program for many years. He also taught at BOCES and School 10 and was a member of the Buffalo Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Survivors include his wife, the former Joan Fitzpatrick of Dunkirk; two daughters, Dr. Joan and Margaret, both of Kansas City, Mo.; a son, Christopher III of Dunkirk; and two grandchildren.

