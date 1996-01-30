NO EXCUSE FOR CURT TREATMENT WHILE SHOPPING

Dear Super Saver: Last month I was in our local Eagle Food Store in Peru, Ill., and a woman was passing out packages of coupons. These were a sheet of coupons that you could clip and use now or use later.

One of the coupons was $1 off if you purchased any combination of two boxes of Post or Nabisco cereals. On the very top portion of this coupon sheet was another offer: You could receive a free set of 16 baseball player cards if you saw the representative in the store who was passing out the original promotional material. Further, it stated, "See store representative today."

I went back to the representative and asked her about the baseball card offer. She was very rude to me and at first would not answer me. Then I noticed that under the table that was set up with coupons and cereal boxes were two large boxes that had printed on them, "1995 Post Baseball Card Sets."

Because I collect cards, I know that the 1990-1994 cards could be found right inside the cereal boxes, or you had the option of sending for them. I called Post Cereals and they said they used an agency for this. They did nothing. I was wondering if you could find out how I can get a set, since I did purchase the cereals that day. But, I want to add, that I never met a representative so rude that they wouldn't even answer a customer's questions.

-- Tom Fuerholzer, Peru, Ill.

Dear Tom: I have to say that your letter really got me riled up, so I called the consumer service offices of Kraft/General Foods, the makers of Post Cereals. At first I didn't even get anywhere -- the representative to whom I spoke wasn't empowered to really do anything for you. Then I spoke to her supervisor.

I explained your problem, faxed her a copy of your original letter and received her word that she would try to find you a set of baseball cards. If she could not, she promised to do something to make up for your frustration.

Interestingly, I need to add something here. Initially, each of the customer relations people to whom I spoke told me nearly the same thing: "This promotion was handled by an outside agency -- period." They were saying to me that since the rude promotional representative in question wasn't directly a Post Cereals representative, they had no control over her behavior or actions.

But this attitude is wrong, wrong, wrong. The representative was rude enough to merit Tom's never again making a Post purchase. She was representing Post Cereals, which makes Post responsible for her actions -- whether she was a temporary employee or not.

Furthermore, where did the Peoria supply of 1995 Post Baseball Collector's Cards go? In the trash? In this rep's trunk? In her garage? Sold, perhaps, to a baseball card shop? (I don't know enough about collecting cards to determine if the cards had a collector's value, but who knows?)

A word to consumers: If a similar scenario should happen to you -- be it coupons that are being distributed, or free samples, or bites of food -- and the representative isn't helpful, informed and courteous, report his or her actions immediately to a store manager.

Obtain a name and ask what agency the person is with, and then you can report him or her in person to the manufacturer being represented. Everyone, in these cases, should be accountable. These reps are not being paid to agitate consumers. (I have not come into contact with one of these reps who wasn't courteous and helpful myself, but there is always a first time. I did this type of work in college, so I know what it takes.)

A word to manufacturers: Follow up on your in-store reps. Have supervisors check on them. Consider using mystery shoppers now and then to get an accurate evaluation of their services. You are wasting your money if samples and coupons are not being distributed efficiently, with courtesy and a smile.

