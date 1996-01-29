WITHDRAWAL OF A TOP CANDIDATE EXPECTED TO DELAY MAYOR'S HIRING OF DIRECTOR OF CITY HALL OPERATIONS

A leading candidate to run the day-to-day operations of City Hall withdrew Monday, a move likely to extend the process of finding someone to fill a job first proposed 10 months ago.

Mayor Masiello hoped to appoint someone to the position within the next few days, but after Uluss "Gus" Thompson called City Hall Monday to report he was taking another job, the mayor said the decision likely will be delayed.

Masiello wouldn't say if Thompson was his choice for the operations job but did say Thompson was "a very leading candidate."

"He interviewed very, very well," the mayor said.

"I wanted to do it (make the appointment) by the end of the month, but with Gus withdrawing, we may have to move back the timetable," the mayor said.

A former Buffalo resident, Thompson, 47, served in the Cuomo administration, first as a deputy commissioner of parks, recreation and historic preservation and later as executive deputy commissioner of the Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities.

Thompson had support from some leading members of Buffalo's black community, who have criticized Masiello recently for not having any African-Americans in policy-making positions working out of the mayor's office.

Thompson, who lives in an Albany suburb, told Masiello he withdrew from the Buffalo job consideration because he has accepted a commissioner's post with Albany County government.

He was one of three finalists interviewed last week for the operations job by Masiello's top staff. He previously was interviewed by Masiello.

Thompson's withdrawal leaves two candidates in the running.

They are Judith Kossy, 47, a Buffalo resident who served as director of the Western New York Economic Development Corp. under former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, and Raul Russi, 49, a former Buffalo police officer and superintendent of the Erie County Jail who served as Cuomo's director of parole.

Russi currently serves in the Giuliani administration as New York City sheriff, a position within the city Finance Division that involves overseeing warrants, parking tickets and towing.

But given Thompson's withdrawal, Masiello said he might now seek more applicants.

"We may want to interview more people now," the mayor said. "I'm going to talk to people and find out if we should bring others in."

The mayor didn't say what the new time frame is for filling the position.

The idea of hiring a director to oversee operations of city departments emerged last March, when the city's business community offered to fund the new position.

At the time, business leaders said Masiello would be able to concentrate more on "big picture" issues if someone else had responsibility for overseeing operations of department heads.

The business community was screening candidates, and Masiello interviewed three finalists at the time.

But in October, Masiello decided against allowing the business community to fund the job, saying he was concerned about an appearance of conflict. At that point, he turned the interviews and candidate selection over to his City Hall staff.