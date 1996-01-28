JCC SCHOLARSHIP GUIDE NOW AVAILABLE
A new guide listing 47 scholarship programs designed specifically for Jamestown Community College students is now available through the college's financial aid office.
The guide lists amounts, eligibility guidelines, information on obtaining applications for the scholarships and where the aid may be used. The college has four campuses -- Dunkirk, Jamestown, Olean and Warren, Pa.
Also listed are scholarships available to JCC graduates who transfer to upper division colleges and universities.
