CLARK PASSES ON PREDICTIONS AS EDWARDS GOES BY THE NUMBER

Notes and quotes from my recent visit to the land of the rich and famous:

Dick Clark isn't about to predict winners on the 23rd annual American Music Awards (8 p.m. today, Channel 7).

He learned his lesson years ago.

"Rick Springfield called me," Clark said. "He was very hot. He was one of the nominees. He said: 'God, I'm tired. I've been out on the road. I'm worn down to a nub, and do you know, should I be there?' I said, 'I don't know.' He said, 'What can you do to help me?' I said, 'You want an honest answer?' He said, 'Yes.' I said: 'Look who you're up against. You haven't got a prayer. You might as well stay home.'

"And he did, and he won. So I don't do that anymore. I try to say to everybody: 'Oh, you got a great chance. You never know.' "

In a way, Springfield's win says more about Clark's show than maybe he wanted to say.

Anthony Edwards, Dr. Mark Greene on "ER," when asked if any fans have asked him medical questions: "They just keep asking me for George's (Clooney) phone number. It's medical, if you look at it that way."

Just remind Clooney that Springfield's number used to be hot, too.

Richard Chamberlain, who will back on "The Thorn Birds: The Missing Years," was asked if he ever watches "ER" or "Chicago Hope," and if he compares them with his own "Dr. Kildare."

"They're unbelievably different. The whole style of life, the style of shooting, the style of thinking. Our show, though it was done in the early '60s, was really a '50s kind of show. It had a kind of '50s flavor and personality. I don't watch much series television, but I've seen 'ER,' and I think it is a terrific show."

In other words, "ER" actually has some thinking connected to it.

Alan Alda, when asked how often he has been pitched a "M*A*S*H" reunion and whether he ever would be tempted to do one: "I get asked a lot from the public. But I don't have any interest in it. I think we should let it rest. I mean, we stopped because we didn't want to run it into the ground. I don't think it's a good idea to go back later and run it into the ground."

If only Alda had explained that principle to the producers of "The Thorn Birds."

Dana Carvey is returning to series television with a new ABC sketch comedy show that he had difficulty explaining. But his feelings about Mickey Rooney were pretty clear. Only trivia experts may remember that in 1982 Carvey starred in a Rooney sitcom, "One of the Boys," with a cast that included Nathan Lane and Meg Ryan.

Putting on his Rooney imitation, Carvey said: "Mickey Rooney was a real colorful character, told us great stories. He used to walk around and say: 'I was the No. 1 star in the world, hear me? Bang! The world.' And that's when he was alone in his dressing cubicle."

By coincidence, Lane showed up a few days later to talk about his role in the upcoming Hallmark movie "The Boys Next Door." And what did Lane think of Rooney?

"It was a wonderful experience," deadpanned Lane. "If you've met Mickey Rooney, you know what a stable personality he is, what a grounding effect he must have had on young performers.

"Scatman Crothers was also in the cast. And I remember that Mickey wouldn't learn the lines and Scatman was always in the bathroom smoking something. And I remember when they did a scene together, it was like 'Waiting for Godot.' They just would stare at each other and hope that somehow the dialogue would appear in their heads."

If any viewer remembers that show, you would know why they had trouble saying that dialogue out loud.

Edwards, when asked if he ever looks back at the long-haired kid he was when he was in the movie "Fast Times at Ridgemont High": "Hey, even if he was short-haired it'll be good," cracked Edwards. "Any hair at all would have been something to look back at."

Hey, Anthony, my female colleagues are telling me you are proving that going bald can be sexy.

Edward James Olmos, one of the stars of "Larry McMurtry's 'Dead Man's Walk,' " was asked about his experiences with horses before filming the "Lonesome Dove" prequel. "Remember the title," said the former "Miami Vice" star. "We did very little riding. We walked a lot."

Sounds deadly, all right.

Producer Tony Thomas was asked if the family comedy "Minor Adjustments" would make any changes when it moves from NBC to the United Paramount Network.

"No nudity," Thomas cracked.

And no viewers, too.

Author Dominick Dunne, whose "Season in Purgatory" will soon be a CBS movie, on whether his work on the O.J. Simpson case has had an impact on his writing career:

"I guess we'll find out when this next book comes out," said Dunne. "I don't know yet. Let's hope it makes me sell more copies. That what I would love."

Dunne on the O.J. video: "This is a desperate man now. This is a desperate guy. . . . There's something desperate about even the sound of his voice in it. . . . You saw what was going on there. It was like a script conference at a TV studio, a movie studio.

"They were around a table, and there's two writers, and they're writing and adding stuff. And the lawyers are giving their bit, and they're going off, and they're whispering to O.J. And it's like a show they're putting on. And they look to me like the bottom of the barrel of American life."

And in Hollywood, that's saying something.