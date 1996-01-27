EX-POLICE LIEUTENANT CONVICTED IN ATTACKS

A former West Seneca police lieutenant was convicted Saturday of attacking his two elderly aunts more than a year ago.

A State Supreme Court jury found James P. O'Connor, 46, guilty on all charges -- three counts of burglary, two counts of felony assault, one count of robbery and one count of sexual abuse.

Justice Rose D. LaMendola set sentencing for Feb. 26. O'Connor, who had been free on $90,000 bail, was placed in custody.

Prosecutor Lynette M. Reda said the jury deliberated for about 14 hours before reaching a verdict.

O'Connor, of Green Meadow Drive in West Seneca, was found guilty of attacking Margaret Mayar, 71, in her West Seneca home on Nov. 5, 1994. She suffered broken ribs when she was pushed down a flight of stairs.

O'Connor also was found guilty of attacking and robbing Josephine Lisko, 77, of $1,500 in her Village of Hamburg home on Jan. 8, 1995.

He also was convicted of sex abuse for grabbing the breasts of one of his victims.

O'Connor, a 12-year police veteran, left the force in May 1990 while facing departmental charges stemming from an investigation of cocaine trafficking at a West Seneca tavern in the late 1980s.

He was never charged in the drug investigation, and the departmental charges were dropped after he retired.

He faces a second State Supreme Court trial on felony child-abuse charges on allegations of taking his 14-year-old son to Buffalo crack houses last June and September.