DEFIANT CHECHENS BURY FIGHTERS KILLED BY RUSSIANS

Village men danced and whistled Saturday as defiant relatives buried 26 Chechen fighters killed by Russian troops in the recent hostage crisis.

Near another rebel-held village, Kurchaloi, women and children chanted "Troops out!" while Chechen men manned a checkpoint to keep nearby Russian armor from advancing.

The checkpoint was adorned with a picture of separatist leader Dzhokhar Dudayev, whose push for independence for the southern region was crushed when the Kremlin sent in troops in December 1994.

In the latest clash, Chechens attacked a Russian convoy with anti-tank and automatic weapons Friday along the republic's border with Ingushetia, killing two Russian border guards and wounding five, Russian authorities said.

The border guards were returning to base in an armored personnel carrier when it was ambushed at Nesterovskoye, near the Ingush border, military authorities told the ITAR-Tass and Interfax news agencies.