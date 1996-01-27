ANCIENT APE FILLS GAP

A 9.5-million-year-old, near-complete skeleton found in Spain belongs to a creature related to the modern orangutan and helps plug a gap in our knowledge of ape development, scientists said.

Salvador Moya-Sola and Meike Kohler of the Institut de Paleontologia Miquel Crusafont in Sabadell, Spain, found the specimen, dismembered and scattered by carnivores, near Sabadell, northeast Spain.

The new skeleton suggests clear adaptations to the kind of upright movement made by orangutans today, the authors said. Almost nothing is known about the skeletons of apes between the essentially quadrupedal apes that lived 18 millions years ago and the bipedal hominds found to have lived 3.5 million years back.

For example, the lumbar vertebrae in the Spain skeleton are proportionally shorter that those of the earlier ape skeletons and the hand has adapted to enable powerful grasping.