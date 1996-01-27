3 REPORT ROBBERIES IN FALLS

Two men and a woman were robbed in separate incidents late Friday, police said.

Kenneth Wilson, 22, of Willow Avenue told police three men forced their way into his apartment at 9:50 p.m., held him at bay with a silver handgun and robbed him of a 20-inch gold chain worth $1,100 and $50 cash.

Wayne A. Armagost, 41, of Hyde Park Boulevard said a group of men attacked him at about 11 p.m. outside his home, knocked him unconscious and took his wristwatch and $13 cash.

Tina M. Julian, 20, of 61st Street said she was robbed at 9:10 p.m. at 2665 Main St. when a man grabbed her, took her wallet containing $45 from her coat pocket and ran.