BUS ROUTE FROM FARNHAM CONTINUES

The trial bus route between Farnham and Buffalo will be tested for another month, through Feb. 29, Niagara Scenic Bus Lines announced Friday.

The new route was launched Dec. 26 to fill the gap left by the elimination of Metro Bus 38 on Route 5, in the wake of cutbacks in federal funding.

"We need at least 27 passengers per day to make the trip pay, and we are very close," said Niagara Scenic driver Bernie Bremer.

The bus leaves Farnham at 5:45 a.m. weekdays and stops at Angola, 18-Mile Creek, Shelton, Wanakah and Athol Springs, reaching Main and Seneca streets about 6:35 a.m. It leaves the downtown Metro Transportation Center at 4:15 p.m. for the return home.

Many potential passengers are expected to climb aboard after the expiration of their Metro Bus flash passes.

Niagara Scenic's buses have reclining seats and a bathroom. Discounted commuter books also are available.