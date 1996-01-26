ANTHONY E. JURECKI, CAMPGROUNDS OWNER

Anthony E. Jurecki, owner of the Shangri-La Campgrounds in Franklinville, died Friday (Jan. 26, 1996) in Olean General Hospital after a brief illness. He was 72.

He operated the campgrounds for the past 20 years and had retired in 1980 after more than 30 years as a rigger with Donner-Hanna Coke Corp.

Born in Buffalo, he attended Burgard Vocational High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He was a member of the Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau and the CONY Family Motor Coach Association.

Survivors include three brothers, Walter of West Seneca, John of Cheektowaga and Stanley of Franklinville; and two sisters, Mary Szymel of Angola and Helen Reilley of Hollywood, Fla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Philomena's Catholic Church, 26 North Plymouth Ave., Franklinville. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

[Cardinale].