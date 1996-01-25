NEW CREDIT CARD EARNS POINTS TOWARD SAVINGS BONDS

Fisher-Price Inc. and M&T Bank unveiled a Visa credit card Thursday that allows consumers to save for their child's education by earning points toward the purchase of U.S. Savings Bonds.

The card -- the first of its kind -- carries no annual fee and an 8.9 percent annual percentage rate until 1997.

After the introductory period, the interest rate rises to the prime rate plus 7.9 percent. There is a 25-day grace period before interest is charged.

Cardholders earn points toward the purchase of savings bonds with each transaction. They may receive a maximum of $1,000 worth of bonds per year.

"The Fisher-Price Visa card is one way we can help families realize their dreams, and it is an excellent way for us to reward families for their trust in us for the past 65 years," said J. Byron Davis, Fisher-Price president.

One percent of every purchase made with the credit card automatically goes toward the purchase of a U.S. Savings Bond. Cardholders earn an additional 5 percent toward the purchase of bonds when they buy Fisher-Price merchandise.

Twenty-five points are required to receive a $50 bond. To earn one point, $100 worth of transactions must be made. Six points are earned for every $100 worth of Fisher-Price purchases.

"We're very pleased to have been selected to develop this unique card with Fisher-Price," said William A. Buckingham, M&T's executive vice president. "From a financial perspective, the card makes excellent sense, especially with its built-in savings mechanism," he added.

M&T first approached Fisher-Price last summer about a branded credit card, after hearing the East Aurora toymaker was interested in such ventures, according to Alan Ellison, the bank's vice president for credit cards.

The Fisher-Price Visa card initially will be marketed through direct mail. It is the fourth branded card that M&T has developed, and only the second to involve a Western New York company. M&T also teamed with Tops Markets Inc. in a credit card venture, he said.

For Fisher-Price, the credit card opens up new avenues to reach consumers, according to spokeswoman Laurie Strong. The toymaker plans to include coupons and information on new products in the monthly credit card bills.

Fisher-Price also will receive royalty payments in return for allowing its famous brand name to be used on the card. The card's design -- created by artists in East Aurora -- features colorful geometric shapes below the famous red-and-white Fisher-Price logo.

Fisher-Price may be the first toy company to have a credit card; its parent, Mattel Inc., doesn't have one, Ms. Strong said.

As an added bonus, any cardholder who transfers a balance of $1,000 or more to the Fisher-Price Visa will receive a $50 savings bond instantly. They also will earn a free bond for every friend and family member they refer to the card that subsequently has an approved application.

"We believe this card will have universal appeal," said David A. Brook of Visa U.S.A. "It gives consumers the cost-saving features they are looking for in a card while providing them with a valuable tool that offers the ability to save for their children's future."