THE CALL OF THE CULTURED

"Mr. Holland's Opus" (PG, 2 hours, 23 minutes)

Parents, not kids, will sniffle through this squarely sentimental ode to an idealistic high school music teacher. When we meet him in 1965, Glenn Holland (Richard Dreyfuss, sweating and emoting under his "young" makeup) wants to be a composer. But a hearing-impaired son, a mortgage and life in general keep him from his symphonic masterpiece, and he settles for instilling a love of music in his reluctant pupils.

Ponderously directed though it is, "Mr. Holland's Opus" does sound a trumpet call about the importance of arts education. A tiny bit of profanity is the only sour note for younger kids. Under-10s may fidget, but teens will like the newsy montages that punctuate the 30-year story -- Vietnam protests, political assassinations, John Lennon's death, etc.

"Eye for an Eye" (R, 1 hour, 41 minutes)

This nasty little vigilante thriller begins with the rape and brutal murder of a teen-ager while her helpless, horrified mother (Sally Field) hears the attack from her car phone. Later, a similar crime plays out in bloodier detail. Still, this movie is tame compared with the sort of stuff shown recently in "Copycat" (R) or "Seven" (R). Many teens probably can handle it, if parents approve, but frankly, the movie isn't worth it.

The family's grief is briefly agonizing, but the film degenerates into a revenge fantasy after the killer (an over-the-top Kiefer Sutherland) gets out on a technicality. Through what is supposed to be a parents' support group, Field concocts a plan to kill him. As she travels from her suburban home to the inner city to stalk her prey, the movie gets crudely class-conscious; everyone looks sinister, though most are merely poor. Teens would do better at "Dead Man Walking," also graphic and profane, but far more insightful.

"Two If by Sea" (R, 1 hour, 35 minutes)

He's a dim house burglar, she's the loyal gal who wants him to go straight in this mildly entertaining, immediately forgettable caper movie. Some older teens may be amused by the case of the missing Matisse, the FBI and the less-than-perfect couple (Sandra Bullock and Denis Leary). They're a cute "dese, dems, dose and youze guys" kind of duo whose life changes after a weekend of art thievery and party-crashing on a chic island off New England. Bullock is likable, but Leary's blockhead offers girls a perfect example of guys to avoid. There is also strong profanity and mild sexual situations.

"Richard III" (R, 1 hour, 44 minutes)

Shakespeare's most unrepentant villain as a fascist usurper in 1930s England? Well, it works. The 20th century setting will give mature high schoolers entree to a story that might otherwise seem ancient and obscure. The music, the architecture, the clothing, the fact that England did harbor a fascist movement in the '30s all render the play (adapted for the screen by star Ian McKellen and director Richard Loncraine) convincing and immediate.

"Richard III" has one of Shakespeare's higher body counts, so the movie has multiple (and graphic) stabbings, shootings and stranglings, plus a fairly explicit bedroom scene that ends with a particularly grisly stabbing. One character also does drugs.

"From Dusk Till Dawn" (R, 1 hour, 49 minutes)

Teen thrill-seekers may gravitate toward this screechingly awful attempt to satirize crime and horror movies. Two criminal brothers (Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney) kidnap a family, flee to Mexico and are summarily munched upon by vampires. Gross, profane and violent with much sexual innuendo. Mature high schoolers, if at all.

Beyond the ratings game

Fine for most kids:

"Toy Story," G (Toys party when humans aren't looking in great computer-animated comedy. Not for kids who fear objects coming to life.)

Fine for 6 and up, with reservations:

"Dunston Checks In," PG (Hilarious orangutan tears up fancy hotel. Themes of parent-child bonding, kindness to animals. Some crude humor.)

"Jumanji," PG (Bizarre board game brings jungle to life in special-effects jamboree. Themes of parental estrangement. Too scary for under-6's and some over.)

10 and up:

"Sense and Sensibility," PG (Jane Austen tale of love and English manners circa 1800 wittily, delicately adapted. Discussion of illegitimacy.)

Doofus flickus disappointus:

"Bio-Dome," PG-13 (Dopey, but not funny Pauly Shore messes up environmental experiment. Gross-out gags, sexual innuendo, profanity.)

R's -- mature teens, maybe:

"12 Monkeys" (Man from future traces plague virus back to present in super sci-fi thriller. Violence, sexual innuendo, partial nudity, profanity.)

"Don't Be a Menace . . . " (Clever but crude spoof of movies about the 'hood. Graphic violence, steaming profanity, explicit sex.)

"Dead Man Walking" (Nun counsels man on death row in marvelous balanced drama on capital punishment. Graphically shown rape-murder, execution; profanity.)

"Waiting to Exhale" (Four female African-American friends, their lives and loves. Explicit sex, profanity, infidelity.)