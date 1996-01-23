MOTORHEAD'S METAL IS GETTING TARNISHED

As singer of metal band Motorhead, 50-year-old Lemmy Kilmister faces an uncertain future. Since the popularity of alternative music and the resulting demise of metal, bands like Motorhead have had to settle for half the audience and half the fun. No longer can Lemmy envision a career span equal to George Burns' and no longer can he be assured that a sell-out crowd will be there to greet him.

The Ogden Street Concert Hall was about 30 percent full Tuesday for a show that featured Motorhead, Belladonna and Speedball.

Audience members ranged from Dino, a member of the Kingsmen motorcycle club, who said he is a big fan of Motorhead, to local country singer Stevie Ray Shannon, who said he came with a friend to "check out the different playing technique."

Speedball from Detroit opened to a sparse crowd. Loud, fast and harsh, the majority of the songs were undecipherable. Even the band's anthem to bikers, "Get On Your Hog," was lost in the overburdening mix.

Band members presented a dirty image. Bassist Jeff King's blond hair was greased as sleek as the skin of a wet rat and guitarist Bill Kozy's glares were enough to intimidate Sean Penn. Chewing over-anxiously on his gum, Kozy snarled at the crowd as he played, his lips curling in anger.

"I don't mean to offend people," Kozy explained after the show. "But rock and roll to me has always been very aggressive, physical and straight ahead."

Band members refused to call themselves metal. "I would rather think of us as an aggressive rock band," said singer Chuck Burns.

On the other hand, members of Belladonna were proud to label themselves metal. Singer Joey Belladonna, formerly of speed-metal band Anthrax, evoked cheers when he told of a national petition he initiated to bring Headbanger's Ball back to MTV.

The Syracuse band played songs from its current release as well as an Anthrax medley. Band members had all the right metal moves, from the skinny-legged guitarist's stance to the bassist-leans-against-singer pose. Sadly, the predictability of the set made it easy to see why metal music is losing ground in the popularity race.

"I think music (in general) is predictable," guitarist Daren Scott offered after the band's set.

Chants of "Lemmy" filled the air and AC/DC music played as the lights dimmed for Motorhead. Hardened and tough, the keeper of rock's infamous facial moles wore a belt of bullets and sang with a growling, monotonous voice. But Lemmy turned tender when he carefully sang the Motorhead/Ozzy Osbourne collaboration "Ain't No Nice Guy."

The British band played a set that spanned its 21 years, from "Born to Raise Hell" to the title of its new release, "Sacrifice." Like his monthly columns in RIP magazine, Lemmy shared a bit of wisdom. In introducing "Stay Clean," the man who looks like he has seen and done it all told his fans it was "good advice."

During the fourth song, the music was turned up a few notches, driving some listeners to the back of the concert hall. The band played 18 songs before ending with the encore tunes "Iron Fist" and "Overkill."

REVIEW

Motorhead

Veteran British metal band.

Tuesday night in the Ogden Street Concert Hall.