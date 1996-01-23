ANTON MYRER DIES; WROTE WAR NOVELS

Anton Myrer, an author whose novels focused on war and the loss of America's innocence, has died of leukemia. He was 73.

Myrer, who died Friday, was best known as the author of "The Last Convertible," "Once an Eagle," and "The Big War," which was made into the 1958 film "In Love and War."

A decorated World War II veteran, Myrer said the war was the most important event of his life.

"I enlisted imbued with a rather flamboyant concept of this country's destiny . . . ," Myrer said. "I emerged a corporal three years later in a state of great turmoil, at the core of which was an angry awareness of war as the most vicious and fraudulent self-deception man has ever devised."

Born Nov. 3, 1922, in Worcester, Mass., Myrer entered Harvard University in 1941 but enlisted in the Marines after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served three years and was wounded in the Pacific before returning to Harvard.