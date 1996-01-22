MARCHERS VOW EFFORT TO DEFEAT CLINTON

A confident contingent of abortion opponents, including several hundred from Western New York, marched in the streets of the capital Monday, pledging to work hard to remove what they see as the nation's last guardian of abortion rights: President Clinton.

Speaker after speaker at this year's March for Life, which marked the 23rd anniversary of the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, lashed out at Clinton for threatening to veto anti-abortion legislation approved by the Republican-controlled Congress.

Clinton has threatened to veto a ban on so-called "partial birth" late-term abortions.

"We may never get that law because of President Clinton's veto power," said Rep. Roscoe Bartlett, R-Md. "It just goes to show that to truly gain ground, we have to begin by removing Bill Clinton, the biggest pro-abortion president ever."

A Republican presidential candidate, Rep. Robert K. Dornan of California, agreed.

"We are now 364 days away from the inauguration of a pro-life president," he said. "This has to be our pro-life cause of the year."

Police said about 60,000 people attended this year's march, up from 45,000 a year ago. The event began with a noontime rally on the Ellipse and proceeded with a march to the Supreme Court.

The Rev. Johnny Hunter, a former Lockport minister who helped organize the 1992 "Spring of Life" protests in Buffalo, delivered the invocation at the rally, saying: "It is our heart's desire that the precious gift God gave us no longer be treated as something to be thrown away."

Thousands echoed the same sentiments, standing in mud and bright sunshine on the Ellipse and bearing signs with slogans such as "liberal theology kills."

One man walked through the crowd carrying a sign made of an old waste paper can, bearing the words: "Babies aren't trash."

But the president -- and his wife -- seemed to be the central target. One sign read: "Impeach the czarina -- and her husband, too."

At the White House, spokesman Michael D. McCurry said:

"The president is confident (Americans) know his views on the importance of choice for women. They also know that he hopes that very divisive issue such as choice can be addressed in a way that minimizes hostility and violence and maximizes understanding and common ground."

Nevertheless, several anti-abortion protesters said they expect clear-cut victory in their long battle. And Rep. Michael Forbes, R-N.Y., noted that the abortion protesters have good reason for their newfound confidence.

"This is the most active pro-life Congress in history," Forbes said. "There were over 30 pro-life votes taken in 1995, and we have just begun."

Among other measures, the new Congress took steps to ban abortions from military hospitals and to prevent federal workers' health-care plans to pay for abortions.

Nellie Gray, organizer of the annual march, said that is just the beginning. She said the pro-life movement must concentrate its efforts on Dornan's attempt to pass a law identifying every fetus as a full-fledged person, entitled to full constitutional protection.

That bill would overturn Roe vs. Wade, the 23rd anniversary of which the march noted.

"The message of this year's march is: get the pro-life story straight -- it's personhood," she said.

While anti-abortion activists marched in droves down Constitution Avenue, abortion-rights advocates conducted a small ceremony on the steps of the Supreme Court and several news conferences to decry the gradual repeal of abortion rights.

The National Abortion Rights Action League said that 171 anti-abortion laws were introduced in 44 states last year -- more than ever before.

"Roe vs. Wade saved women from the shame and degradation of back alley abortions," league President Kate Michelman said. "While we honor the decision that granted women reproductive liberty, that freedom is under full-scale assault."

And eventually, it will be repealed, said Ed Nowak of Boston, N.Y., one of some 300 protesters from Western New York.

"I don't know which year or which month or which person will be responsible, but it's going to happen," he said.