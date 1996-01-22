CORPORATE EARNINGS

USAir Group Inc. on Monday reported its first fourth-quarter profit since 1988, helped by higher ticket prices and successful cost-cutting measures. The Arlington, Va.-based carrier earned $60.3 million, or 61 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. During the same period a year ago, the carrier lost $322 million, or $5.63 a share. Sales for the quarter were $1.85 billion, up from $1.68 billion a year ago. The 1994 results included a one-time charge of $186.8 million. For 1995, the carrier earned $119.3 million, or 55 cents a share, compared to a loss of $684 million, or $12.73 a share, in 1994. Sales were $7.47 billion, up from $6.99 billion in 1994.

Corning Inc. said Monday it earned $83.5 million in the fourth quarter and incurred an overall loss of $50.8 million in 1995. The profit of 37 cents a share compared with earnings of $35 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago when Corning had expenses of $75.9 million to cover breast-implant lawsuits and claims. Sales rose 4 percent to $1.33 billion from $1.27 billion. For all of 1995, Corning's loss of $50.8 million, or 23 cents a share, compared with a profit of $281.3 million, or $1.32, in 1994. The loss included a $366 million write-off of Corning's entire investment in Dow Corning Corp. Yearly revenues rose 11 percent to $5.3 billion, up from $4.7 billion.