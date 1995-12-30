O'HARA TAKES NICHOLS CLASSIC

Timm Ciffa nailed an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer to give O'Hara a 52-51 victory over Belmont Hill of Massachusetts Saturday in the championship game of the Nichols Holiday Classic.

Chris Freeman stole the ball with four seconds remaining and fed Ciffa (12 points) for the deciding jumper. Adam Saunders had a team-high 14 points for the Hawks, who improved to 5-2. Nichols defeated Msgr. Clancy of Ontario, 66-57, in the consolation as Jim Macfarlane scored 19 points.

IAABO: Charles Perry, Olean's 6-foot-10 junior center, had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks as the Huskies routed Salamanca, 61-31, in the large-school consolation game. Jeff Pond scored 14 for Salamanca.

WEST SENECA ROTARY: Timon/St. Jude topped Grover Cleveland in the final, 62-46, as Mike Palano netted 19 points and Jeff Williams scored 15. Grover got 18 from Alan Croxie.

Greg Brooks scored 24 points, powering West Seneca West over West Seneca East, 55-52, in the consolation game. Corey Nugent's 12 led East.

HAMBURG SUN: St. Francis won its third Sun championship in the last five years with a 56-40 win over Frontier. Mark Renkes had 12 points.

Girls basketball

IAABO: Nicole Smith scored 24 points and Jenny Crowell added 12, leading unbeaten Pine Valley to a 54-41 victory over Olean in the championship game. Hollie Speroni scored 16 for Olean.

HAMBURG SUN: Unbeaten Lake Shore used a second-half surge to pull away from Frontier, 60-31. Nicole Georgi scored 19 points and Colleen McKeating 15 for the Eagles (8-0). Jill Comerford netted 13 for Frontier.