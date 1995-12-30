ALEXANDER RELEASES LIST OF CONTRIBUTORS

Lamar Alexander released Saturday the names of 255 contributors who gave $4.5 million to a television network that kept his name before the public as he prepared to seek the Republican presidential nomination.

The contributions and Alexander's now-disbanded Republican Exchange Satellite Network are not subject to disclosure requirements or limitations of federal election laws. Alexander, a former Tennessee governor and U.S. education secretary, had refused to release a list six months ago.

Mark Merritt, the campaign's communications director, said Saturday the campaign wanted to make sure the information was correct before releasing it.

The top 14 contributors, who gave at least $100,000 each, come from a variety of business interests, including textiles, plumbing supply, real estate and metal products.

The Republican Exchange Satellite Network raised $4,509,219. The Washington Post reported Saturday that, after cross-checking the list of donors against records of the Federal Election Commission, it found that many of those who contributed more than $10,000 to the network also gave separately to Alexander's presidential campaign.