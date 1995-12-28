TOWN APPROVES 89% OF REZONING REQUESTS

In terms of getting land rezoned in Amherst, developers are likely to find 1995 tough to beat.

Records show the Amherst Town Board approved 25 out of the 28 rezoning petitions brought before it this year, five more than in any other year in the 1990s.

It would have been 26 approvals out of 28, except that one rezoning needed six votes for passage and received only five. That particular rezoning has been resubmitted and is expected to be approved early next year.

Neither of the year's two outright denials was unexpected.

In one, a two-phase apartment project, the board voted against a rezoning for a 32-unit phase but approved a 228-unit phase.

In the other, the board turned down a commercial zoning in the backyards of some furious subdivision residents.

Major rezonings approved in 1995 included a Tops supermarket and the 228 apartments at North French and Transit roads, land to accommodate an expansion of the Audubon Industrial Park, and a large office park next door to the Erie Community College North Campus.

Half of the 28 rezonings involved a change from residential to commercial land uses.

Since Jan. 1, 1990, the Amherst Town Board has approved rezonings at the rate of 79 percent -- 102 out of 129. However, the success rate of developers has increased dramatically in recent years.

In 1993, the board approved 14 of 17 rezonings, or 82.4 percent. In 1994, it was 20 of 24 for 83.3 percent, and this year, 25 of 28 for 89.3 percent.

This year's 28 rezonings were one less than the record for the decade. In 1991, the board voted on 29 rezonings, approving 20, or 69 percent.

Among individual board members, two officials who cut their political teeth in the Village of Williamsville are the two members most and least likely to vote for a rezoning.

Since taking office in 1994, Council Member James P. Hayes, a Republican and former Williamsville trustee, has voted for 46 out of 51 rezonings, or 90.2 percent.

At the other end of the scale is Council Member Peggy Santillo, a Democrat and former civic activist in Williamsville. In her four years on the Town Board, Mrs. Santillo has voted for just 28 of 85 rezonings, or 32.9 percent.

Here are the voting records on rezonings of other Amherst board members:

Supervisor Thomas J. Ahern, Republican -- in favor of 44 out of 49, or 89.8 percent, since taking office in 1994.

Council Member Michael G. McGuire, Democrat -- 73 of 86, or 84.9 percent, since taking office in 1992.

Council Member Jane S. Woodward, Republican -- 92 of 114, or 80.7 percent, since taking office in October 1990.

Council Member Lynn Millane, Republican -- 103 of 130, or 79.2 percent, since Jan. 1, 1990. Board member since 1982.

Council Member Penny F. Zeplowitz, Republican -- 57 of 85, or 67.1 percent, since taking office in 1992.

In 1995, Mrs. Woodward voted in favor of 23 out of 24 rezonings. Hayes and Mrs. Millane were 26 for 28; McGuire, 25 for 27; Ahern, 25 for 28; Mrs. Zeplowitz, 19 for 27; and Mrs. Santillo, nine for 28.

Six of the seven board members return in 1996. Mrs. Zeplowitz, who did not seek re-election, will be replaced Monday by Bill Kindel, a Republican who served on the board for nine years in the 1980s.