LIFTING OF BABY SEAL-HUNT BAN DECRIED

Norway quietly lifted its ban on the hunting of baby seals as Christmas approached and was hit with a storm of criticism when the news broke Thursday.

Hunters will be allowed to kill up to 17,050 baby seals in Norway next year to help protect stocks of cod in the North Sea, fishery officials confirmed Thursday. Only suckling pups will be off-limits.

Seal fur quality is considered good only while the seals are very young. Most seal pups are weaned less than two weeks after birth, and once weaned, they can be hunted.

French actress and animal-rights crusader Brigitte Bardot learned of the new policy sent a sharp letter of criticism to Norwegian Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland. Swedish Minister of Environment Anna Lindh and the Norwegian branch of Greenpeace were among others who decried the decision.

Halvard P. Johansen of Norway's Department of Fisheries defended the decision, saying that "there are no good scientific reasons for not hunting baby seals, but we are trying to deal with the sentimental side of the question by maintaining the ban on hunting nursing seals."

On Dec. 18, Canada raised its harp seal harvest quota for 1996 by 34 percent, to 250,000. The Canadian government has also blamed seals for depleting endangered stocks of Atlantic cod.