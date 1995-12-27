FALLS MAN DISCOVERS BREAK-IN DURING ABSENCE

A man returning home from Christmas in Erie, Pa., found his home had been entered and ransacked in his absence, Officer Joseph Giaquinto said.

Terrance V. Lidge of 440 Ninth St. said the loss was $1,525, including $375 in cash, a compact disc player, a cassette deck, a stereo receiver, speakers, a video cassette recorder, and a wristwatch.

Giaquinto said Lidge discovered the theft Wednesday. Entry was gained by prying open a rear door, the officer said.