THE DEEP FREEZE

Pain management usually begins with the most conservative approaches, such as over-the-counter and prescription drugs. When those fail to give relief, doctors can turn to physical therapy, cortisone injections, acupuncture or nerve blocks.

If the more aggressive approaches don't work, the physicians might try a computerized morphine pump or spinal cord stimulator.

But the pump requires a trial period and careful monitoring, followed by implantation and more monitoring. It poses a risk of infection, bleeding and side effects from the medication.

The stimulator -- similar to a pacemaker -- overrides painful impulses emitted by nerves before those impulses reach the brain. But after a couple of years the patients can become tolerant to the device, diminishing its ability to relieve pain.

Neither approach is cheap. Doctors' fees, coupled with fees charged by a surgical center, can cost $20,000 or more.

For Lorraine Shook, though, there was another, rarely used technique that was far less costly and far simpler than other methods -- freezing a nerve that had agonized her for almost two years. The procedure took about 10 minutes and cost her less than $1,500.

Ms. Shook, 50, never realized how much pain she had endured until it ended. Then she broke down and cried for joy.

"The pain is gone, the pain is gone!" she says, tears flowing, after an anesthesiologist froze a damaged nerve with a super-chilled probe emitting nitrous oxide gas.

Removing their surgical masks, anesthesiologist Scott Berger and podiatrist Richard Mann, who had isolated the affected nerve, smile broadly and give each other a congratulatory high-five.

"This is why I went to medical school," Berger says. "You just feel so good inside when you know you've helped somebody."

Ms. Shook had developed a condition called reflex sympathetic dystrophy weeks after she tripped on a peanut shell two years ago at a restaurant near her Coral Springs, Fla., home.

A nerve in her right foot became so sensitive after her cuts and scrapes healed that she could not place her heel on a pillow without experiencing excruciating pain. She could not drive her car. Walking was a torturous experience.

"It felt like I was stepping on a spiked nail in my heel," she said moments before surgery.

Her foot swelled and she alternately felt severe heat or extreme cold in the affected area. The top of her foot turned an array of colors -- red, purple, even black.

Conservative treatments, such as over-the-counter and prescription pain remedies, were ineffective. A more aggressive approach, a nerve block administered by injection, helped each time for perhaps a week, lessening the pain but never eliminating it.

"She may have relief for as long as a year," Berger says after the 10-minute cryoanalgesia procedure at the Delray Outpatient Surgery and Laser Center, in Delray Beach, Fla.

"In fact, because we have broken the syndrome, the pain may never come back," Berger says.

Because of the location of the pain, Mann speculated that a nerve very close to the skin, the intermediate dorsal cutaneous nerve, was to blame. That was good, he says, because it is a sensory nerve that carries electrical impulses, not a motor nerve that controls motion.

"Freezing that nerve will not affect a person's ability to walk or move the foot," Mann says. "It simply means that they will have no sensation in a very narrow strip of the foot."

To begin the procedure, Berger had Ms. Shook sedated and he injected a local anesthetic into the skin near the nerve. He then made a small incision.

Next, Mann sought to locate the damaged nerve. He placed the probe in the incision and directly above the intermediate dorsal cutaneous nerve.

Ms. Shook screamed and kept screaming. Mann's theory about that nerve being the cause of her pain was correct.

He passed the probe to Berger, who agreed and instructed the technician to switch the setting to freeze. He again inserted the probe beneath the skin, on top of the troublesome nerve, and watched as the digital temperature reading on the control unit started to drop.

Ms. Shook was unconscious for that portion of the procedure, so she did not feel anything as the temperature plunged to the equivalent of minus-116 Fahrenheit. Berger froze the nerve for 2 1/2 minutes, removed the probe for a minute and then froze the nerve again for 2 1/2 minutes.

The procedure was finished.

"Go ahead and wake her up," Berger asked the attending anesthesiologist. Ms. Shook was conscious within a minute. She knew instantly the pain was gone.

"It's so unbelievable," she said to Berger. "This is the first time I've ever had relief at all on that foot. I can feel them touching it and I have no pain."

Then she broke down and cried.

"I don't know what to say. I just don't know what to say," she sobbed as nurses bandaged the foot.

While not widely used because of the $10,000 price tag for equipment and its limited applications, the freezing technique has been around for more than a decade, says Dr. Josef K. Wang, an anesthesiologist who did pioneer work on cryoanalgesia in the early 1980s.

"The technique, in principle and practice, remains very much the same today, although there are more companies manufacturing probes and we have much more clinical experience," says Wang, who heads the Pain Management Center of New England in Hamden, Conn.

"The procedure works because freezing renders the nerve without normal function, including the conduction of pain," Wang says. "And in some cases that I have done, I also observed that the nerve had healed."

Wang, who initially studied the procedure at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., says pain eventually returns in many instances -- but not always.

"If the reflex sympathetic dystrophy is in an early stage, and it is controlled by freezing the nerve, it sometimes subsides," he says.

Ms. Shook knows the pain may come back, but she also knows she can undergo the procedure again if necessary.

"Right now, I am free of pain," she says. "If I get it again, I know I can do something about it."