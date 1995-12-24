FALCONS TOP NINERS, SOAR INTO PLAYOFFS

Improbably, the Atlanta Falcons are going to the playoffs.

"Nobody outside this locker room thought we could beat the 49ers," linebacker Jessie Tuggle said. "We showed people we deserved to be in the playoffs."

The Falcons, a 10-point underdog, upset San Francisco, 28-27, as Bobby Hebert came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes to Terance Mathis and a maligned defense made it stand.

"Making plays, I think that's what I have going for me," said Hebert, pressed into service when starter Jeff George left the field with a sprained neck with 1:53 remaining in the first half.

Snapping a string of three consecutive lopsided losses in the series, the Falcons (9-7) upset the 49ers (11-5) despite another record-setting receiving day for the incomparable Jerry Rice.

Hebert threw a 7-yard pass to Mathis to give the Falcons a 22-21 lead in the third quarter. Then the same pair connected on a 37-yarder for the winner with 1:45 remaining.

"Hebert is a poised quarterback," 49ers coach George Seifort said. "He reads coverages well and has a good touch pass. He was not airing it out. We just were not making plays on the ball."

Hebert completed 17 of 27 passes for 197 yards.

The Falcons clinched the victory when Kevin Ross intercepted Steve Young's pass with 19 seconds remaining.

Rice caught 12 passes for 153 yards, giving him 122 for 1,848 yards in 16 games this season, breaking the old mark of 1,746 set by Houston's Charley Hennigan in a 14-game AFL season in 1961.

Rice also moved ahead of Art Monk for the most catches in a career with 942, breaking the record of 939. Monk added one more reception for Philadelphia on Sunday in a loss at Chicago.

Rice also threw the first touchdown pass of his career on a reverse, hitting a wide open J.J. Stokes on a 41-yard pass late in the first quarter.

Chiefs 26, Seahawks 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Home-field advantage throughout the playoffs in the AFC belongs to the only team in the NFL that's won every home game.

Sparked by Tamarick Vanover's tone-setting, 89-yard touchdown return of the opening kickoff, Kansas City (13-3) swamped Seattle, capping the finest regular season in franchise history and securing home field for as long as they're alive in the postseason. Vanover also had a 9-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

"In the beginning, nobody gave us a chance," said Chiefs Pro Bowl linebacker Derrick Thomas, who led a defensive charge that held Seattle to just 89 total yards. "But we had 53 guys and a staff of coaches who believed in us, and here we are."

The Seahawks (8-8), 2-6 in the first half of coach Dennis Erickson's first year, went 6-2 in the second half.

Packers 24, Steelers 19

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay's first NFC Central crown in 23 years was slipping away when Pittsburgh's Yancey Thigpen let the potential winning touchdown slip through his hands.

Thigpen's drop on fourth down with 11 seconds remaining gave the Packers a victory, their first outright division title since 1972 and a home playoff game next Sunday against Atlanta.

"Merry Christmas, Green Bay," Thigpen said. "That's their Christmas present. Santa Claus came a day early."

Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre, the NFL's leading passer, sustained a bruised chest in the third quarter and missed a series. But Favre finished 23 for 32 for 301 yards and two touchdowns as Green Bay (11-5) won for the 17th time in its last 18 games at Lambeau. The Steelers are 11-5.

Bengals 27, Vikings 24

CINCINNATI -- Minnesota was eliminated from the playoff chase in the midst of blowing its final game.

Minnesota wasted a 21-point lead by allowing Cincinnati (7-9) to rally for 24 consecutive points in the second half, capped by Doug Pelfrey's 51-yard field goal as time ran out.

The loss was anticlimactic for Minnesota (8-8), which was eliminated from playoff consideration as it set up for a second-and-goal play from the 7-yard line with 2:19 left. The scoreboard directly overhead flashed the final score that ended Minnesota's season: Chicago 20, Philadelphia 14.

Bengals coach Dave Shula, who is 18-46 after four seasons and expected back for the final year of his contract, lit into his players at halftime, with his team behind, 24-3.

"Basically, I just challenged their manhood and whether they liked to play this game and had any self-respect or pride, and they responded in kind," Shula said.

Bears 20, Eagles 14

CHICAGO -- Even in victory, the Bears lost.

Despite defeating Philadelphia (10-6), the Bears (9-7) missed the playoffs because Atlanta rallied to beat San Francisco. Chicago had needed a loss or tie by Atlanta to qualify.

Chicago got two touchdown passes from Erik Kramer, 122 rushing yards from Rashaan Salaam and three sacks from Alonzo Spellman.

Jaguars 24, Browns 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cleveland (5-11), which has dealt with its share of misery this season, received one final heartbreak.

In what may have been the final game for the proud Browns franchise before a move to Baltimore, Mike Hollis kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give Jacksonville (4-12) a victory.

Along the Browns' sideline, Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, the greatest player in Cleveland history, wasn't shedding any tears about the proposed move to Baltimore.

"I don't operate on emotions," he said. "You have to operate on intellect, because after the emotions wear off, you have to have something else."

Redskins 20, Panthers 17

WASHINGTON -- Terry Allen scored a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and gained 92 yards on 28 carries as Washington (6-10) kept expansion Carolina (7-9) from achieving a .500 finish.

Panthers rookie quarterback Kerry Collins was 19 for 43 for 201 yards and two interceptions. He missed a wide-open Don Beebe on the series after the Redskins took the 17-10 lead.

Saints 12, Jets 0

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jim Everett's touchdown pass and Doug Brien's two field goals gave New Orleans (7-9) a victory over New York (3-13) at snow-free Giants Stadium.

But the Jets were winners on another front. They won the No. 1 pick in the April draft when Jacksonville beat Cleveland, 24-21.

A day after snowballs barraged the field in San Diego's win over the New York Giants, there were no similar incidents from the sparse crowd of 28,885.