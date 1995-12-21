ALCOA LAYS OFF 1,200 AT 'CHIP' COVER PLANT

Alcoa Electronic Packaging, a subsidiary of the world's largest aluminum maker, has indefinitely laid off 1,200 workers and raised doubts about its future, saying main customer Intel Corp. will no longer buy computer chip covers from it.

Intel had told Alcoa in November that it was curtailing orders as it shifts to plastic chip covers, known in the industry as "packages," rather than the ceramic kind that Alcoa produces. It stopped placing new orders for from Alcoa Wednesday.

Packages are the boxes that cover fingernail-sized computer chips, making it possible to touch them and preventing them from conducting electricity outside their circuitry.

Intel said it would help Alcoa's workers find new jobs.

The workers were already on a holiday break and not scheduled to return until Jan. 3.