GARBAGE-COLLECTION RATES DROPPING IN EVANS

Evans Councilwoman Honor M. Schlenker announced Wednesday a dramatic onetime drop in town garbage-collection rates.

Due to a fund balance overage resulting from a new Browning Ferris Industries Waste Services contract, the rate for each household's pickup in the town will be cut from $150 this year to $90 in 1996, Mrs. Schlenker said.

"What we are going to do tonight is we are going to give back to the people a $60 reduction on their taxes," said Mrs. Schlenker, who negotiated the new five-year contract with BFI. In September, the rate for 1996 was lowered by $10, but extra money left in the fund balance led to the further cut.

The board also:

Appointed Irene Pinto permanent building and zoning clerk at an annual salary of $19,000. Ms. Pinto has been employed in the Building Department since 1992 and has served as permanent provisional clerk in that department since May 3, 1995.

Approved a three-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers that calls for a 4 percent raise each of the first two years and a 3 1/2 percent raise the third year. In addition, the contract switches insurance coverage for the workers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Community Blue.