CHECK IT OUT

WESTERN New York's favorite ski resort community keeps finding ways to make not skiing a joy, too.

The latest favorite -- Ellicottville Brewing Co., open since September at 28A Monroe St. -- is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the hottest new hangouts in town, though you wouldn't know the "new" part by going inside.

The long, high antique bar blends into the woodwork as if it's original to the building, but it was imported from a former bar in Buffalo, stripped of layers of gray paint and restored to the beauty the original craftsman obviously intended for it.

The brewing tanks, heavy and glowing copper, are in the back, near the open grill where customers can cook their own steaks, if they feel like working for their supper.

All this comfortable atmosphere and good food are nice, very nice, but the reason behind cozy pubs like this is, as P.G. Wodehouse liked to say, get yourself outside some of its ales and lagers.

The recommended way of doing this is to order a five-drink sampler, served on the tip of a former ski and called, so obviously it's clever, a Brewski. Sliding along the ski and down dry throats will be pale ale, mild-bodied amber, somewhat heavier nut brown ale and the Monroe Street Pils (it has a European taste), plus whatever special brew they've come up with.

Ellicottville Brewing is only one of many eateries and drinkeries crowding the tiny village. Visitors have no problem finding meals in any price range, along with sports shows, live music and the occasional special event.

Between feeding times, consummate consumers enjoy hours of browsing in the boutiques and galleries in and around the village. Ski shops with fashions for snow bunnies and lodge loafers alike; antique shops; Watson's Candies, where the staff "must be able to work with people and chocolate"; DiPasquale's Bakery . . . in Ellicottville, keeping away from food is nearly impossible.

At Earth Arts gift shop on the corner of Washington and Monroe, though, you can get another kind of minerals -- jewelry, carvings, games and decorating items. Down the Washington Street at Kazoo II, the store is packed with high-quality toys, books, cards, clocks, dishes and doohickeys. Anyone who still needs help getting in the holiday mood can find it at Santa Klahn's, 6503 Woodward Road, through Christmas Eve.

Non-skiers don't have to stay indoors. For those who can afford it, the people at Rock City Snowmobile Tours will be happy to suit you up in bibs, boots and helmets for a tour of the other side of the mountain from the slopes. Rates on the weekends are $125 for three hours, $200 for six hours. On weekdays it's less, $100 for three hours and $150 for six hours. Headquarters is across Route 219 from Holiday Valley, open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, noon to 9 p.m. weekdays.

Ellicottville is about an hour's drive southeast of Buffalo on Route 219.