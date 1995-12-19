CLINTON AND DOLE EVEN IN NEW HAMPSHIRE POLL

President Clinton and Republican front-runner Bob Dole are in a dead heat for the 1996 general election in New Hampshire, partly because of Clinton's strong support from independent voters, according to a poll released today.

Clinton would receive 42 percent of the vote and Dole 41 percent if the election was held now, according to the University of New Hampshire poll. Twelve percent of voters are unsure.

Independent voters are the key for Clinton in New Hampshire, which has more registered Republicans than Democrats. Independents support the president 2-to-1 over Dole, who would get 26 percent of their vote to Clinton's 52 percent.

The telephone survey of 400 registered voters was conducted Dec. 10-15 and has a margin of error of 5 percentage points. Respondents were not asked about any GOP candidates other than Dole, who has led the Republican candidates participating in New Hampshire's Feb. 20 presidential primary.

"These results suggest that Clinton would remain competitive if Dole were to win the presidential nomination of the Republican Party," the poll said.

Clinton in 1992 defied the conventional wisdom of New Hampshire being a conservative Republican state by beating George Bush.

Pollster Brad Coker of Mason-Dixon Political/Media Research in Columbia, Md., was less optimistic.

"I would suspect that if Dole secures the Republican nomination and starts to put the party together, I think his numbers versus Clinton will improve," Coker said.