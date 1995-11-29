BOODY TO BE FETED BY CITIZEN ACTION AND THE CWA

Daniel Boody, president of the 12,000-member Buffalo Building and Construction Trades Council, will receive two awards this week citing his leadership accomplishments in the community.

He will be honored this evening by the Western New York office of Citizen Action of New York at its fifth annual Progressive Leadership Awards reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Garcia's Irish Pub, 74 Pearl St.

Citizen Action will present Boody with a Special Recognition Award "for his overall efforts which have invigorated the local labor movement."

Boody spearheaded the Building Trades Council's successful battle to win a Project Labor Agreement that guarantees local workers will fill construction jobs created by the $200 million expansion of the Greater Buffalo International Airport.

On Friday, Boody will receive the 22nd annual Eugene J. Mays Memorial Award from the Western New York Council of the Communication Workers of America during a dinner awards program to be held at 6 p.m. in the Hearthstone Manor, 333 Dick Road, Depew.

Boody, who is also business manager of Painters District Council No. 4, will be honored by the CWA for his professional and charitable endeavors.

Others to be honored today by the Citizen Action organization include: Buffalo Council Member David Franczyk, local activist Joan Malone and Grassroots Inc., for their respective contributions in the areas of the environment, human rights and electoral organizing and community improvement.