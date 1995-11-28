TEACHERS, AIDES WANT PAY FOR WORK ON VOLUNTEER PANELS

Teachers and teacher's aides want to be paid for participating on voluntary committees of parents, students and educators designed to share decision making and improve school operations.

Two unions representing the school employees have filed grievances seeking pay for their members' involvement at school-based management teams established last year at each of the city's 72 schools. The teams are a centerpiece of the state's Compact For Learning, which seeks to improve schools, in part, by giving parents, students and teachers a greater say in how schools are managed.

The state mandates teacher involvement, and the district requires five teachers on each panel. But the teachers volunteer for that duty.

Similar teams were put in place in thousands of schools across the state last year. Members usually meet a few hours once or twice a month.

Buffalo union leaders say it's only fair their members get paid.

"Our position is that the parents, teachers, everyone should get paid something," Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore said.

But parent leaders say no one should get paid.

"You should be willing to come to the table for the good of the school and the community," said Melody Simon, former president of the Buffalo Council PTA. She was retained by the district to help develop the plan for school-based management.

While neither the unions nor the district is willing to discuss how much money is at stake, even modest payments would substantially cut into the $600,000 a year the city system spends on school-based management.

Rumore contends that all team members -- parents as well as teachers -- deserve compensation to offset expenses and lost income opportunities.

"We told the district from the beginning that everyone should get reimbursed for their expenses," Rumore said.

No districts in the state are believed to be paying staff members to participate on the teams, although it is an issue in some systems.

When the plan for school-based management was drafted, the union said it was a contractual matter and would have to be negotiated in a future contract. Contract settlements since then have not addressed the issue. Instead, the unions have grieved the matter.

The union representing teacher's aides is still discussing its grievance with the district. The district and teachers union have been unable to settle the grievance and have placed the dispute in front of a state mediator.

The teachers union, in an effort to settle its grievance, has proposed stipends for parents as well as teachers. Teachers would get paid more than parents under the union's proposal, however.

Some parent leaders feel pay would undermine the process.

Diane Serra, a parent representative on the team at Campus West, isn't buying the idea of pay. "I think it's a bad idea that anyone gets paid because it raises questions about motivations," she said. "Are you doing this for the betterment of the children or for the pay?

"I think there would be shock at even the prospect of teachers getting paid because everyone is supposed to work together. I think it would create division on the teams.

"Besides, where are they going to get the money? They're taking away money for music and art and gym and they're going to pay us for sitting on a team? For us to take money out of the budget would be hypocritical."

Najeyah Sultan, treasurer of United Parents, said paying team members runs counter to the spirit of the Compact for Learning:

"Pay would go against what the compact stands for, that we as a community have a responsibility to give back to our community," she said.

Barbara Sullivan, co-chairperson of United Parents, said the pay dispute is another example of how site-based management programs aren't working as envisioned.

"I haven't seen the level of buy-in from central office that I had expected to see," she said. She agreed with other parent leaders that paying participants is a bad idea.

"I think there are far better ways to spend the district's money," she said.