DRIVE-THROUGH TRAFFIC ADDS TO CONGESTION

The first phase of an Amherst traffic study is out and the initial findings should be no big surprise to planners and daily commuters.

A few issues identified by the study:

New businesses in the Wehrle Drive and Youngs Road area are impacting already congested corridors such as Main Street.

Roads such as North French Road will see higher traffic volumes if north Amherst continues to grow.

Through-traffic continues to rise on corridors such as Klein and Hopkins roads.

"Traffic in Amherst has increased over the years, not only from our own residents, but also from residents of other communities driving through Amherst," said Council Member Jane S. Woodward, who initiated the study. "Once problem areas are identified we can begin to find solutions."

Planners and consultants will discuss findings of the first of three phases of the Townwide Traffic Study at a public information meeting at 7:30 p.m. today in Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main St., Williamsville.

The first phase of the study, which began last year, focuses on the town's existing traffic problems and possible solutions to reduce traffic congestion over the next five years.

Some recommendations include:

Widening Evans Street and Hopkins Road, between Main Street and French Road, from its existing two lanes to four. However, this may not be necessary with the completion of the Youngs Road extension to North French Road, which will be a subject of the next study phase.

Widening East Robinson Road between Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sweet Home Road to make room for a center left-turn lane.

Widening Wehrle Drive between Transit Road and Aero Drive from two lanes to three lanes for a center left-turn lane.

"This study was intended to look at existing conditions," Daniel Howard, senior planner in the Amherst Planning Department, said of the first phase of the townwide study. "A lot of the problems identified are already being addressed by town, state and county transportation agencies."

In addition, the study proposes expanding Main Street, between Transit Road and Evans, from two to four lanes, and providing another through-lane in each direction of Transit between West Klein and North French roads. These improvements already are being planned by the state Department of Transportation.

The study also recommends several intersection improvements. Two suggestions include conducting detailed traffic signal studies at a number of town intersections and providing a northbound right-turn lane on Hopkins Road, at West Klein Road.

Bergmann Associates of Rochester is conducting the study, in consultation with the town, county, state and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Committee. All but $16,000 of the $80,000 study will be paid for with federal funds.

The second phase will focus on future traffic conditions and improvements need. Future study includes the completion of Youngs Road to North French Road and construction of a Thruway interchange at Youngs Road or, moving the Williamsville Toll Barrier to the east to alleviate traffic congestion on main Amherst arteries.

The third and last phase of the study will address financing the improvements. The study is scheduled for completion by early next year.

Copies of the report are available for public review in each of the Amherst libraries. Public comments can be made throughout the process by writing or calling Town Hall, officials said.