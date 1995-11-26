POLICE CALL MAN LUCKY TO SURVIVE SHOOTING

Buffalo police are trying to find out why a gunman opened fire on a 19-year-old Depew man as he stood outside his car in one of the city's high-crime areas over the weekend.

Robin M. McCallum of Patsy Lane was "lucky to be alive," police said Sunday, after being shot three times in the back and once in the face near Riley Street and Wohlers Avenue.

Genesee Station police said the unknown gunman began shooting at about 5:25 p.m. Saturday while McCallum was talking with friends.

Two friends put the wounded man in a car and drove him to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition after surgery.

Police said several crack houses in the neighborhood are frequented by suburban drug users.

But Capt. Christopher Ranick, the commander of the Genesee Station, emphasized that police did not know if the shooting was linked to drugs.

"We're going to have detectives talk to (McCallum) as soon as he is able, but right now, we don't know why this happened," Ranick said.

"His family has told us that the young man used to live in that neighborhood and that he was over there visiting friends. They said that was the only reason he was there.

"We're told he was standing outside his car, talking with his friends, and someone just opened fire on them.

"We certainly think there had to be some reason behind it. You don't just start shooting at somebody like that for no reason at all."

The victim's two friends, whose names were not released, were not hit.

Detectives were investigating at least two other weekend shootings.

In one, Kevin Brown, 29, of Barthel Street was wounded in the shoulder early Saturday when someone in a passing car fired "numerous shots" at him near Barthel and Walden Avenue.

Brown, who was treated in Erie County Medical Center, told police he could not identify the shooter.

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, a man identified by police as Shams Dawud, 25, was shot several times in the lower body by someone who came to his home at of 360 Dartmouth Ave. and began firing through a door.

Kensington Station Detective Dan Owens said police did not know the motive behind the attack.

Dawud and Brown did not suffer life-threatening wounds, police said.