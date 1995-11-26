CHRISTMAS CONCERT SLATED AT BOSTON VALLEY SCHOOL

The songs and melodies of Christmas will resound through the Boston Valley Elementary School on Back Creek Road beginning at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 when the Boston Town Band presents its third annual free Christmas concert.

In addition to band music, Jean Ruchalski will sing and accompany herself on the piano, and Witness, a chorus from St. Bernadette's Church directed by Barbara Haller, will present selections composed by the late Patrick McCormack.

After the concert, sponsored by the Boston Chamber of Commerce, members of the Welcome Wagon will serve refreshments.