SON SHOOTS FATHER WHILE HUNTING

A 40-year-old Great Valley man is in critical condition after being shot by his son in a hunting accident Thursday morning, officials from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department said.

Kevin M. Blendinger of 4893 Brown Road was accidentally shot by his 17-year-old son Bradley while hunting at about 8:45 a.m. in an area off Barker Run Road.

Blendinger suffered a single gunshot wound to his left hip and was taken to Olean General Hospital where surgery was performed late Thursday afternoon. He remained in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Department and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.