GREEK LEADER BREATHING WITHOUT A RESPIRATOR

Greek Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou, suffering from pneumonia, was taken off a respirator and was breathing normally, a hospital spokesman said Friday.

It was the most upbeat assessment since Papandreou, 76, was rushed to a hospital intensive care unit Monday and diagnosed as having pneumonia in his left lung.

"The prime minister has been taken off the respirator and is breathing normally. There has been a significant improvement in his condition," spokesman Gregory Skalkeas told a news briefing.

Papandreou was put on the respirator Tuesday. Doctors have said removing the machine was important so his lungs could begin to function fully on their own and to avoid secondary infections.

The socialist prime minister, who won election in 1993, had a triple-bypass heart operation in London in September 1988.